Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for the Sept. 10 Special Wanette Board Member Election, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said.

- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

- Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.

For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.