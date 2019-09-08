LONE GROVE — Knowing a win Friday night would give them their first 2-0 start since 2014, the Lone Grove Longhorns decided to pull out all the stops against Davis.

The gamble paid off in more ways than one.

Junior running back Cooper Robinson finished with 128 yards rushing and three touchdowns as the Longhorns won their home opener over the Wolves by a score of 27-15.

As the Wolves were set to take the opening kickoff, and start their 2019 season, the Longhorns pulled some trickery and converted an onside kick to start the game.

Preconceived in the game plan leading up to the game, Longhorn head coach Brad O’Steen thought the opening kickoff was the perfect time to pull the onside kick.

“You play to win the game man,” O’steen said. “That’s the way our kids are, that’s the way our coaches are. We play to win, lay it on the line every Friday night, so why not?”

The Longhorns offense took little time off the clock to reward their coach for the gutsy play call and marched down the field in less than two minutes for the opening score.

The drive was capped off when quarterback Colton Jones completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Blayde Wilkerson to take the 7-0 lead.

Davis’ offense would tie the game on the next drive, using their famous Wishbone offense to cap off a 12-play touchdown drive.

Cooper Webb gained 26 yards on four carries on the drive, including a one-yard rush for the touchdown.

At the start of the second quarter, it was all Cooper Robinson for the Longhorns.

The junior running back amassed 49 yards on the ground, capped off by a two-yard touchdown run, while also adding a reception for 16 yards on the drive as well.

After the Wolves went four-and-out and had a fumble on their next two drives, the Longhorns added their third touchdown of the half when Robinson took the ball 15 yards for the score, with the point after failing.

Davis would cut the deficit to 20-15 just before halftime, after Cole Martin marched his team down the field with 21 yards rushing and finished the drive with an 18-yard scamper to the end zone.

Following a penalty on the Longhorns on the point after attempt, the Wolves elected to go for two and converted.

Much like the first half, the Longhorns had the opening kick off and moved quickly.

Jones completed a pass to Gavin Peery who eluded several Wolves tacklers en route to a 46-yard score, capping off the 27-15 victory.

“Defensively we are making great strides,” O’steen said. “We made some adjustments at halftime. Coach Cole made some great adjustments and our kids went out and executed the game plan.”

Jones went 5-of-7 for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Longhorns in passing.

Martin led the Wolves with 47 yards on the ground and a touchdown, while Webb added 39 yards and a touchdown as well.

Lone Grove will go for a 3-0 start at 7:30 p.m. Friday night against the Madill Wildcats on their new artificial turf field at Blake Smiley Stadium.

Davis (0-1) will be at home for the annual Battle of the Arbuckles game against the Sulphur Bulldogs also at 7:30 p.m.

Sulphur will enter the game 1-0.