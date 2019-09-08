Hugh “Eddie” Walner passed away on Sept. 6, 2019. His memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery where he will receive full military honors.

Eddie was born on March 5, 1941, in Ardmore where he grew up and attended Ardmore High School and graduated in 1959. After graduation, he went on to attend the University of Oklahoma where he became a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He left to enlist in the Navy where he proudly served the country on the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War.

After the war, Eddie moved to Dallas where he began his career in HVAC sales at Honeywell Industries. After gaining experience there, he started his own company in the same field and remained self-employed from that point forward. One of his proudest professional accomplishments was bringing an invention to life that is now used by HVAC contractors in high-end commercial buildings across the nation.

In his personal life, Eddie married Joan Walner in 1973 and raised two daughters, Melissa Walner and Kelly Edwards, in Plano, Texas. He remained in the Plano and Frisco area for most of his life until he moved to Lawton in 2017 to be closer to his grandchildren, Dane and Aspen Edwards, who affectionately called him P-Paw.

He is survived by his daughters, Melissa Walner and Kelly Edwards, son-in-law, Coby Edwards, grandchildren, Dane and Aspen Edwards, and many other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Madylyn Walner, brother, Richard Walner and sister, Sarah Lewis.

For more information about Eddie’s life and the memorial service, or to share pictures and memories with the family, please visit HonoringEddie.com.