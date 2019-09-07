McLOUD — Meeker rolled up 434 yards of offense Friday night in a 40-6 riddling of McLoud.

McLoud was limited to 155 yards of offense — 73 rushing and 82 passing.

Running back Caden Wolford was the game’s leading rusher with 127 yards on 22 carries, including a 2-yarder for the first touchdown.

The Bulldogs rolled up 300 yards on 42 carries, a 7.1-yard average.

Quarterback Jacob Martin recorded touchdown runs of 2, 24 and 3 yards while finishing with 87 yards on 15 carries.

JJ Bloomer had a 71-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a two-yard TD to close out the scoring.

Coy Campbell scored McLoud’s second-quarter touchdown on a 12-yard reception from Adrian Frye.

Martin connected on 13 of 22 passes with one interception. Dakota Gabbert registered three catches for 50 yards. Kobe Norton was on the receiving end of three passes for 42 yards.

Meeker led 20-6 at the intermission and 34-6 after three quarters.

Wolford recovered one fumble and had three tackles for losses. Jordan Hart added four tackles, one for a loss. Zach Cook produced five tackles.

McLoud fumbled four times, losing three.

Meeker will finish the non-district portion of its schedule Friday night by playing host to Perry. McLoud will travel to Bethel.

