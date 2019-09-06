CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Idris Elba, 47; Rosie Perez, 55; Jane Curtin, 72; Swoosie Kurtz, 75. Happy Birthday: Stay focused on what’s important. Don’t lose sight of your goal or the budget you set. Listen to your heart, but don’t give in to someone asking you to take a risk or to do something impractical. Your ability to maneuver from one point to another with precision and accuracy is sufficient. Do your own thing, and allow others the same freedom. Your numbers are 2, 13, 21, 25, 33, 9, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll gain knowledge if you are observant. A short trip will turn into a learning experience. Broaden your outlook, make new friends and consider how best to curb bad habits and improve your life. A positive change is within reach. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may know what you want, but if you leave arrangements to someone who likes to spend, you will end up paying for something you don’t need or want. Stay in control in order to avoid regret. Romance is featured. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Problems will surface if you are too lenient. Don’t give anyone the upper hand. It’s crucial to control situations that can affect your position, reputation or relationship with someone you love. Trust must be earned, not bought. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick close to home. Monitor projects that could quickly go over budget. Don’t share information that could be used against you. Someone will look for an excuse to not fulfill a promise made. Be ready to take over if someone falters. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stick to what and who you know. If you trust someone who is unpredictable or takes risks, it will lead to regret. Do something that makes you happy but doesn’t cost you financially, emotionally or where your position or reputation are concerned. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let temptation get the best of you. Abstain from too much food, drink or anything else, for that matter. A minimalist approach to life and what you spend will lead to contentment instead of stress. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set a pace you know you can maintain. You will be disappointed if you underestimate what’s possible. Study your options, and take on what you know you can complete. Don’t share secrets if you don’t want them revealed. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get together with people who share your concerns, and you’ll be able to make a contribution that will make a difference. Spending time with someone you love will lead to affirmative plans that will make your life better. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Give only what you can. If someone is asking for too much, know enough to say no. Trying to win someone’s attention by doing things that go against your moral fiber will not improve your relationship. Honesty is the best policy. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put everything in perspective, and do your best to live up to your promises. Your hard work will pay off as long as you are realistic. Question what you are doing to make the world a better place. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stay focused on honoring your promises and making sure others do the same. Keeping the momentum flowing will make it easier to reach your destination. Realize who is for change and who isn’t before you begin to dismantle your situation. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your involvement in a group or organization will help you bring about changes that may otherwise be difficult on your own. Take note if anyone is taking advantage of you or what you are trying to accomplish. 2 stars

Birthday Baby: You are enthusiastic, playful and generous. You are ambitious and flexible.