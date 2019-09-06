PERRY — Prague collected 16 hits, seven for extra bases, in a 17-0 district mauling of Perry Thursday.

The Red Devils, 13-3, capped the rout with 11 runs in the sixth inning.

Adisyn Auld homered and added two singles to join Taylor Hodges in the three-hit category. Auld drove in three runs while Hodges doubled and had two runs batted in.

Also doubling for Prague were Karsyn Coleman, Beth Denney, Diana Manning, Demi Manning and Abby Kipps.

Diana Manning drove in four runs.

Prague outhit Perry 16-5 and made just one error.

Prague will continue district play Saturday with an 11 a.m. test at Newkirk.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.