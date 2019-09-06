Coming off a disappointing 49-21 season-opening loss at Choctaw last week, Shawnee will launch its home season tonight (7:30) against Guthrie.

Guthrie opened its season with a 23-21 victory over Enid.

Shawnee was out-offensed 552-287 by Choctaw, like the Wolves a 6A-11 entrant.

Guthrie, 9-3 last year, is projected as a top-10 finisher in 5A. The Bluejays have a stellar linebacker in senior Tervae Williams, a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder.

Guthrie returns seven defensive starters.

There are two all-area matchups tonight, including a season-opening bout between Tecumseh and host Bethel at 7:30.

Meeker, stunned 39-36 at Luther last weekend, will help usher in McLoud’s 2019 campaign at McLoud (7 p.m.).

Luther, 1-9 in 2018, scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs, 9-2 last year.

McLoud was 2-8 in 2018.

Seminole will open the year at Harrah, which was pounded 39-7 by Anadarko in Zero Week. Tonight’s kickoff is 7:30.

It will be Mike Snyder’s 40th year at the Chieftain helm. Snyder, 8-3 in 2018, needs four wins to break the state’s all-time win record held by Bruce Hendrickson at 363.

Class 2A Prague, 5-5 last year, has a tough opener at Class A top-ranked Cashion. Cashion, coming off an 11-1 season, returns 21 starters, including skilled receivers Alex Nabaui and Austin Vandroff.

Maud, a 28-6 loser at Okeene in Zero Week, will have its home opener versus Bowlegs, 1-0 after a 48-0 drubbing of Olive.

Chandler, a 26-8 loser to Stroud, is idle this week.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.