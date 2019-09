A youthful offender charged with manslaughter in a fatal McLoud shooting has reportedly entered a plea in that case, with another court hearing now scheduled in October.

Isabella Irene Sabas, 15, was charged as a youthful offender in the death of Kaylen Thomas, 16, who died Oct. 5 after being shot in the head at a classmate’s home in McLoud.

Sabas appeared in court this week and the case is now scheduled for further hearings on Oct. 2.

