This week a proposed amendment to the city's current medical marijuana ordinance was proposed to the Shawnee city commission — and unanimously approved.

“The changes provide clarification on what a school is and is not,” Planning Director Rebecca Blaine said.

The goal of the City of Shawnee is to mirror rules and regulations regarding medical marijuana provided under Oklahoma state law, she said.

Until now there has been room for confusion depending on one's interpretation of exactly what entities the term 'school' encompasses.

“Before this change in state law, it was questionable if certain types of institutions qualified as schools, such as but not limited to: daycares, child care facilities, career techs, after school care, beauty colleges, driving schools, vocational institutions, etc. The State of Oklahoma has provided clarity on regarding the term school.”

City Attorney Joe Vorndran, of law firm Stuart and Clover, said the item was just a matter of housekeeping to stay in compliance with state law.

Ward 3 Shawnee City Commissioner James Harrod and Ward 5 Shawnee City Commissioner Mark Sehorn were not in attendance at the meeting.