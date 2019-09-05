A 2014 Bethel High School grad, Paul C. Roland, has just graduated Summa Cum Laude from The University of Oklahoma. Roland earned two bachelor's degrees — in History and German. Roland has now been accepted to Cambridge University in London, England, to complete a Master's Degree program in History, with focused studies on the Medieval Christian Church.

Roland is the son of Kevin and Tanya Roland of Bethel; grandson of Harvey and Katheryn Nye of Norman; and grandson of Jacquelyn Roland of Bethel.