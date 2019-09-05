Merlene Kohn (née Sellers) was born April 18, 1944, in Corrigan, Texas to Robert and Aline (née Taylor) Sellers. She passed from this life on Aug. 22, 2019, at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Merlene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Aline Taylor and brother, James Sellers. She is survived by her husband, Albert Kohn of Ardmore; brother, Merrel Sellers of Louisiana; sister, April Tibbs (Ben) of Ardmore; children; David Reed, Lorie Kohn (Brian Bethel), Michelle Krueger (James, and Donna Pederson (Jason); grandchildren; Katherine, Alyssa, Joshua, James, Brittany, Joey, Courtney, Bethany, Ryne, and Rennee, as well as great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private services are to be held at a later date of the family’s convenience.

