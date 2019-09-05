Mary Lou Lewis, age 85, passed away on Sept. 3, 2019, at Denison, Texas. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in The Chapel at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy May and Pastor Terry Tolbert officiating. Interment to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mary was born on July 8, 1934, to Oscar Parnell and Elizabeth (King) Parnell, in Ardmore. Mary attended school in Wapanucka. She married James (Gimp) Lewis on Dec. 8, 1950. Mary was lovingly known as MeMa and enjoyed watching any sporting event the grandchildren played. Mary was a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Ardmore for many years. She was a volunteer for ENON Baptist Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son in-law, John Cargal.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Janice Conway and husband, Rex and Sharon Cargal, four grandchildren; Stephen Conway, and wife, Kasandra, James Conway, and wife, Kristina, Amanda Burchett, and husband, Andy, Chaz Cargal, and wife, Melissa, great-grandchildren; Cody Conway, Stevie Conway, Cole Conway, Kambry Anderson, Jillian Owens, Kaiti Fine, Landon Clinton, Chloe Cargal, Cassidy Cargal and three on the way, and brother, Oscar Jr. Parnell.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons; Stephen Conway, Jamie Conway, Cody Conway, Cole Conway, Landon Clinton, Chaz Cargal and Andy Burchett.

Family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home.

