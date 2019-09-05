KETCHUM — An Afton man was killed in a two-vehicle crash around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, a mile south of Ketchum on SH82 in Craig County.

J.E. Cole Mitchell, 33, was transported by Mercy EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, where he was pronounced dead.

He suffered head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries.

The wreck, still under investigation, involved a 2006 Toyota driven by Mitchell and a 2004 Acura, driven by Yue Xiong, 24 of Granby, Missouri.

Xiong refused treatment at the scene with head, trunk internal and arm injuries.

Trooper Dustin Thornton of the Traffic Homicide Unit investigated the accident. He was assisted by Trooper J. R. Parker of the Craig/Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L as well as the Ketchum Fire Department, Langley Fire Department and Mercy EMS.