MaeBelle Jordan, 85, lifelong resident of Shawnee, passed away, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Shawnee.

She was born June 14, 1934, one of nine siblings to Oscar and Reba (Rust) Dodd in Shawnee. Her father died at an early age which left the older siblings to help care for the younger ones.

MaeBelle was raised in Shawnee and attended Shawnee Public Schools.

She married George “Alan” Jordan on April 7, 1956, in Seminole. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2014.

MaeBelle worked at W.R. Jones and Maiden Voyage.

She enjoyed visiting and sharing time with family and friends. MaeBelle especially enjoyed hosting family gatherings and always had extra gifts under the tree at Christmas in case extra family or friends showed up, and was known for her chocolate sheet cake. Her family and faith was the greatest passion in her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, George “Alan” Jordan; son, Donald Alan Jordan; her parents, Oscar and Reba Dodd; three brothers, Raymond, John and Rowland Dodd; and two sisters, Jewel Hale and Thelma Parson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Pamela Powers of South Rock Creek; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jack and Janet Jordan of Broken Arrow, and Tom Jordan of Pink; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Lillian Turner of Shawnee, and Wilma and Burney White of South Rock Creek; one brother and one sister-in-law, Solan and Pat Dodd of Shawnee; and many loving friends and extended family.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Guinn, Loving Love Christian Center, officiating. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

