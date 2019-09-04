In the world of district 4A-2, there is plenty of competition to go around.

However right now, the Lone Grove Lady Horns are proving to be the standard.

Tuesday afternoon the Lady Horns continued their impressive run in district play as they blanked the Byng Lady Pirates on the road 10-0 in six innings, moving them to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in district play.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Horns got on the board in the second with four runs.

Jordan Ramsay made it 2-0 when she slapped a double to right field which scored Paige Anderson and Mattie Roj.

Lexi Meadows then made it 3-0 with an RBI single, before Logan Ketchum finished off the inning with an RBI double to center.

Noa Dodson and Emily Burns combined to make it 6-0 in the top of the third as Dodson registered a sacrifice fly RBI, while Burns got a fielder’s choice RBI.

Ron would score in the top of the fifth off an error to make it 7-0, before Chole Yeatts got an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Anderson finished off the game when she slapped a two-RBI double to left field, which scored Roj and Chloe Pender.

Anderson finished the game going 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI’s, while Yeatts was 4-for-4 at the plate.

Malea McMurtrey finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Pender was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Emmy Guthrie got the win on the mound for Lone Grove, throwing six innings. She allowed just three hits with three walks and 14 strikeouts.

Lone Grove will take a break from district play and host a non-district game against Durant on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.