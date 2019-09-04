Carol Sue Gentry, 81, of Shawnee passed away Sept. 1, 2019.

She was born March 28, 1938, in Shawnee to Jim and Mary Hamilton.

Carol was a committed mother and housewife. She exuded energy and determination. Carol worked as a respiratory therapist for over 20 years. She enjoyed working outdoors, cooking and sewing.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons: John Gentry, Ron Gentry and wife, Gabrielle, Glenn and wife, Shelly, and Raphael Gentry and wife, Bonita; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leo Hamilton.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Resthaven Funeral Home. A burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery.