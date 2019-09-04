PSO OPEN HOUSE

Event slated for Thursday in Pawhuska

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has scheduled a public open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday for persons interested in learning more about a project that will upgrade the electrical transmission service for portions of Osage County. The open house will be at the Pawhuska Community Center, located at the intersection of Main Street and Lynn Avenue.

This project, referred to as the Eliza Creek to Shidler Transmission Line Rebuild Project, involves upgrading approximately 41 miles of 138-kilovolt transmission line.

There will be no formal presentation, so interested persons can arrive at any time during the two-hour open house to review maps and talk with project representatives.

ROCKETRY WEEKEND COMING UP

Rockets to be launched Sept. 28-29 at Pawhuska Airport

Tulsa Rocketry and the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce High Frontier 16, an amateur rocket launch, which will take place at the Pawhuska Municipal Airport, Sept. 28-29. For the sixteenth year in a row, hobby rocketry enthusiasts from across Oklahoma and several surrounding states will converge on Pawhuska for two days of rocket launches, competition events, and fun. The launch is expected to be the largest of its kind in Oklahoma.

Approximately 300 rocket flights are anticipated during the event. The rockets will be models constructed of cardboard, plastic, wood, and composites and will range in size from small models weighing only a few ounces to larger models weighing 20 pounds or more. Some of the larger rockets are capable of reaching altitudes of 10,000 feet or more and can carry video cameras, radio transmitters and other instruments aloft.

Rocket flights will start at 9 a.m. each morning and continue throughout the day until approximately 5 p.m. Admission is free to the public. Children under 18 can launch their rockets for free when accompanied by an adult.

For lodging and area information, visit the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.PawhuskaChamber.com.

Questions can also be directed to either Paul Reed at 918-691-6737 (cell) or by email at prefect@tulsarocketry.org, or to Hal Ellis at 918-760-9754 (cell) or by email at hal121@cox.net.

PAWHUSKA PUBLIC LIBRARY NEWS

Library hours have changed

New library hours, effective this week, are: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m; Thursdays only, from 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday hours will be 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The library is located at 1801 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska.

There will be an Adult Program, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. An Oklahoma highway patrolman will be present to discuss older drivers and their driving needs. The Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative (OHAI) has presented programs at the library before, so our citizens are familiar with this organization. Earlier classes included tai chi and nutrition.

To register for the program, call Devon Murray, Northeast OHAI Center of Healthy Aging Education Specialist, at 888-616-8161, or email her at devon-murray@ouhsc.edu. You must be registered in order to attend.

NATIONAL INDIAN TACO CHAMPIONSHIP

Vendors and sponsors are being accepted

From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Oct. 5 the annual National Indian Taco Championship will be held in downtown Pawhuska on Kihekah Avenue. Call or email Reba at the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce for details about becoming a vendor or sponsoring the event at 918-287-1208 or at Reba@pawhuskachamber.com.

FIRST SATURDAY AT PAWHUSKA’S FIRST FIREHOUSE

This is a monthly event the first Saturday of each month

From 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sept. 7, stop by Pawhuska’s First Firehouse at 118 1/2 Main St. (between the Constantine Theater and City Hall) for an art show or event. There are monthly door prizes too. This is sponsored by Preserving Arts in the Osage.

THE LODGE AT TAYLOR RANCH NEWS

A fall festival is planned for Oct. 26

Plan to stop by the Lodge at Taylor Ranch, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Oct. 26, for games, a live band, vendors, food, animals, hayride and more. Bring the family. Located at 22005 State Highway 99, Pawhuska.