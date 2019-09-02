Local nonprofit Family Promise is gearing up for its annual Walk For Homeless Families — slated for the end of September.

The event, Saturday, Sept. 28, is Family Promise's biggest fundraiser of the year, seeking help for local homeless families.

The walk begins Saturday, Sept. 28; event day registration is at 8:30 a.m.; the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

The walk will start at St. Paul's Methodist Church, 301 N. Beard Ave. in Shawnee; Walk ends at Woodland Veterans Memorial Park where vendors, food trucks and family-friendly activities continue until 3 p.m.

The cost is $40 for vendor booth space; special pricing is available for public charities.

For more information, call (405) 273-0161, visit online at Familypromiseshawnee.org or go to the Family Promise Day Center at 39604 W. Independence St. in Shawnee.