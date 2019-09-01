After ending last season with three straight losses, the Wilson Eagles opened the 2019 campaign Friday night looking to start fresh, and with a win.

Wilson got just that and more as the Eagles made their way to Paoli and came out with a 46-0 victory over the Pugs, in a game which was called in the fourth quarter.

Shane Honea got the scoring started on the opening kickoff when he dashed 80 yards for the touchdown, with Hayden Mantooth adding the two-point conversion to make it an 8-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Logan Schaaf completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Carson Fulton for the touchdown, with Mantooth adding the two-point conversion to make it 16-0.

Wilson kept the momentum up in the second quarter as Schaaf found Honea for an 8-yard touchdown, before Schaaf ran in the two-point conversion for a 24-0 lead.

The Eagles quarterback wasn’t finished though as he would scamper 19 yards for another touchdown later in the second, before completing the two-point conversion pass to Mantooth.

It was a dominate end to the first half as Axson Hunziker got his first touchdown of the season with a 10 yard run, before Kaden Barron ran in the two-point conversion.

Barron would play a part in ending the game in the fourth quarter, as his nine yard pass to Damian Tomlinson resulted in the game-winning touchdown.

Schaaf finished the game 7-for-8 for 99 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Barron was 2-for-2 with one touchdown for 74 yards.

Schaaf also totaled 81 yards rushing on three carries while Caylen Fulton totaled eight carries for 51 yards.

Wilson will play its home opener Friday night against Caddo.