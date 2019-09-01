The time has come for ordering single tickets to the productions of Broadway in Bartlesville! for this 18th season. On Sept. 3 the box office opens from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., so call 918-336-2787 to place your order for the special shows that you wish to attend.

Our 2019-2020 season includes the following five musicals; “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Oct. 15; “Jersey Boys,” Nov. 1; “The Choir of Man,” Feb. 6; “An American in Paris,” March 3 and closing with “Bandstand” on April 22.

Bartlesville’s own Kennedy Caughell will play the role of Carole King in the national tour of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” on stage at the Bartlesville Community Center for one night only, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Audiences will not want to miss this production. Having Caughell in the role will make the Broadway in Bartlesville! series very special this year.

According to her website, “Kennedy was raised on a small Oklahoma ranch with her parents, older sister Caitlyn, and a plethora of animals. Her love for theatre and film only grew as she performed throughout high school and in her BFA Music Theatre training at Elon University. Shortly after graduating, Kennedy performed across the nation and abroad as Heather in American Idiot. Since then, she has been seen in multiple regional theatres and New York’s own NYMF Festival. Most recently Kennedy traveled the country by broomstick in the National tour of Wicked, covering Elphaba. With her dog Moose by her side, she now resides in New York City where she occasionally teaches, and performs in various shows and concerts at 54 Below, the Laurie Beechman, and the Duplex. Kennedy is grateful to all the people who brought her here, God, family, friends, teachers, and pets who never let her give up on her dream.”

Now is the opportunity to grab seats for those productions on the top of your list. If it’s more convenient, go to the Bartlesville Community Center website — www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com — and select and charge your tickets for your favorite musicals which all begin at 7:30 p.m. this 2019-2020 Broadway season.

