CORRECTION: This story was updated with the correct information that the Midwest Regional Cricket Tournament in Bartlesville ends Monday. Incorrect information about the tournament appeared in Sunday's print edition of the Examiner-Enterprise. We apologize for the error.

If the terms wicket, over, bowler, pitch, creases and T20 sound unrelated, then Sunday and Monday are perfect day to learn about one of the world’s oldest sports — cricket — as the inaugural Midwest Regional Cricket Tournament finishes up at Daniels Field, near Lee Lake in Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Cricket Club hosted four teams from four states this weekend for the tourney on Oklahoma’s only cricket pitch. Sunday, three matches will determine who the championship teams are in the inaugural event. Tournament games are set for 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and the semifinal match at 7 p.m. Sunday. The final match will be 2 p.m. Monday.

Tournament coordinator Tyler Vaclaw said the first cricket championship in Oklahoma has been well-attended for being held on a holiday weekend. During Friday’s opening ceremonies, Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was in attendance

“Lt. Gov. Pinnell would very much like to see this tournament grow, so that is certainly on our agenda,” Vaclaw said. “Friday night, we had hundreds of people in attendance and we expect Sunday’s matches to be well attended as well.”

The four teams include the Bartlesville Cricket Club Bisons, the Dallas Cricket League Knights, the Colorado Cougars and the Two-State Cricket League (Tulsa and Bentonville, Ark.) United.

Admission to the Midwest Regional Cricket Tournament is free. However, T-shirts are for sale and other donations will raise money for the Washington County SPCA to build a new facility.

For the cricket novice, the game is a bat-and-ball sport played between two teams of 11 players each. At the center of the round field is a 22-yard-long pitch where the bowler (pitcher) bowls balls towards a batsman in hopes of knocking over a structure called the wicket. The batsman attempts to hit the ball and if hit, the batsman runs between the two opposing wickets before the ball is bowled again.

Each run is scored. If the ball is caught by an opposing team member without first touching the ground, the batsman is dismissed. Likewise, if the bowler throws (bowls) the ball and hits the wicket that the batsman is defending, the batsman is dismissed.

During the Bartlesville tournament, the teams are playing the Twenty20 (T20) format of cricket. Vaclaw said that allows for the two teams playing to have a single innings (round) each. The word innings, unlike American baseball, is singular. The game is restricted to a maximum of 20 overs. An over, Vaclaw explained, is limited to six consecutive legal deliveries bowled from one end of a cricket pitch to the player batting at the other end.

In T20, the team with the highest score at the end of 20 overs wins the match.

“It really is a very fun sport to watch and participate in, with the match lasting about 90 minutes when we play T20,” Vaclaw said. “It’s not like a test match that can last several days. I encourage everyone to come out and learn and see some of the best cricket teams in the region compete.”

Vaclaw said after the inaugural Midwest Regional Cricket Tournament is complete Monday, more matches will be coming to town.

“This is a great opportunity for us to show what Bartlesville has to offer for our our-of-town visitors and cricket here has the potential to really help with that,” he said. “Cricket is such an intensely popular sport worldwide, and I am glad it is catching on in Bartlesville. How cool is it that we have the only regulation cricket pitch in the state? Bartlesville truly is an internationally diverse community with very nice amenities for all to enjoy.”