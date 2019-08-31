Shawnee scored just as many points as Choctaw did in the second half. The problem for the Wolves was their disastrous first half.

The Yellowjackets dominated the first two quarters, had a 28-0 lead at halftime, and maintained the advantage, completing the season opener for both Class 6A-II squads with a 49-21 victory Friday.

Shawnee, which was trying to avenge a heartbreaking 35-34 overtime loss at home to Choctaw in last year’s opener, had few answers for the Yellowjackets, who were remarkably sharp offensively. Choctaw had 358 yards of total offense in the first half, compared to Shawnee’s 58.

The Wolves were down 12-0 before their first offensive snap. Choctaw received the opening kickoff and reached the end zone in five plays. The Yellowjackets followed that with a successful onside kick and had another touchdown seven plays later.

The home team resumed its onslaught in the second quarter by finishing off a nine-play drive with a 2-yard plunge over the goal line by Deysean Moore, his second TD run of the game. The key play was a 41-yard pass from Thad Williams to Wesley Ziegler on fourth-and-15 from Choctaw’s 34.

Shawnee got its first score in the third quarter as junior quarterback Dre’ Evans found senior Scout Cawvey for a 40-yard touchdown. The celebration was short-lived, however. The ensuing kickoff was returned 66 yards by Choctaw’s Gabe Johnson. On the next play, C.J. Smith reached the end zone with a 23-yard run that made the score 42-6.

The Wolves scored the game’s final 15 points in the fourth quarter. Evans connected with sophomore receiver Jaylon Orange for a 32-yard TD with 8:06 remaining. In the closing minutes, backup QB Karsen Conaway gave Cawvey his second TD of the new season with an 18-yard completion.

Shawnee’s running game struggled against the Yellowjackets. The Wolves managed just 56 rushing yards on 24 carries. Choctaw, on the other hand, ran 33 times for 265 yards.

SHS also had trouble moving the ball through the air, especially in the first half, netting just 36 yards passing. The throwing lanes opened up considerably in the second half as Shawnee finished with 231 passing yards. Evans was responsible for 172 of those yards, completing 17 of 33 tosses, but he also threw three interceptions. Conaway, who was under center for Shawnee’s final possession, went 4-of-5 for 59 yards.

Choctaw’s QB, Williams, wasn’t especially accurate with his throws, but he was productive. He completed 14 of 26 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. Two hundred twenty of those yards were in the first half.

Demetress Beavers was Shawnee’s main ball-carrier and led the team in rushing. He got the ball 13 times for 28 yards.

Shawnee will play its home opener next Friday against Guthrie. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30.