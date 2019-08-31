North Rock Creek seventh grader Kaleigh Strange made history Thursday by winning the first-ever cross county race held on the North Rock Creek campus.

Strange won the middle schools’ girls’ division 1-mile race in a time of 6:18.54, bettering approximately 80 runners from 12 schools.

In the high school girls’ division, Tayja Murphy of NRC finished 18th, followed by Jazmine Miles at 46th. Other NRC girls were Sydnie Arms, 59th; Brooklyn Tucker, 67th and Peyton Haley, 71st. The NRC girls placed sixth with 261 points.

Jordan Coody placed third for NRC in the high school boys’ division (two miles). Other NRC finishers were Kaleb Boatman, 19th; Holden Brooking, 52nd; Tate Conner, 56th; Colton Burch, 58th and Jayce Metcalf, 64th.

Jayleen Castaneda had NRC’s second-best girls’ middle school finish at 15th.

The middle school boys were led by 15th-place finisher Jack Marinelli and 16th-place finisher Maddox munn, 16th.