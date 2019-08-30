DALE – Addie Bell and Anna Hester combined for a three-hitter Thursday, propelling Dale to a 13-1 run-rule victory over Fairview.

Bell allowed three hits and an unearned run in three innings. Hester didn’t allow a hit over the last two innings.

Emmie Idelman, Maddie Conley and Sam Hartman recorded two hits with Hester tripling. Hartman and Conley doubled.

Conley drove in a team-high four runs and Idelman scored three times.

Dale tallied five runs in the bottom of the first en route to the 4 ½-inning decision.

Dale, 7-2, will compete in the Tushka Tournament today and Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.