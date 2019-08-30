While rivalry games can tend to provide obstacles, the Lone Grove Lady Horns were more than prepared Thursday afternoon.

Lone Grove moved to 8-2 overall and 5-0 in district play with a 9-0 victory over the Plainview Lady Indians at the Plainview Softball Field.

The loss dropped the Lady Indians to 4-9 overall and 0-4 in district play.

After two scoreless innings to start the game, Lone Grove got on the board in the top of the third inning, thanks to Chloe Pender slapping an RBI double to left field which scored Logan Ketchum.

Lone Grove effectively put the game away in the top of the fifth inning with six more runs.

Ketchum made it 2-0 with an RBI single to left, before later scoring when Emmy Guthrie drew a bases loaded walk.

Paige Anderson brought home a pair of runs with a single to center field to make it 5-0, before Noa Dodson finished off the inning with a single to center which scored two more runs.

Jordan Ramsey and Ketchum combined to finish off the scoring in the top of the seventh as each registered an RBI single.

Ketchum finished the game going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI’s in the game.

Ramsey was 3-for-3 with one run scored and one RBI, while Dodson and Anderson each totaled two RBI’s.

Lexi Hackney and Riley Grant registered the only hits in the game for Plainview.

Guthrie got the win on the mound for Lone Grove, throwing a complete game. She allowed just two hits with one walk and 17 strikeouts.

Grant took the loss for Plainview, throwing 6 2/3 innings of work. She allowed seven earned runs on 15 hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Plainview is back in action this afternoon at 4 p.m. at Sulphur, while Lone Grove is off until Sept. 5 when the Lady Horns will host Durant.