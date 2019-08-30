Father Randall Simmons will officiate a Gathering of Remembrance for Charles William Manteufel, Jr. at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers include Marty Jones, Richard Tipton, Todd Jessen, Chris Whitner, Adam Chmielewski and Cole Manteufel.

The son of Charles William Manteufel, Sr. and Beth-Anne Derrick Manteufel, Charlie was born March 10, 1958, at Elmhurst, Ill., and grew up in neighboring Bensenville where he graduated from Fenton High School in 1977 and later attended sheet metal and carpentry trade schools.

For a time Charlie enjoyed being a Fred Astaire Ballroom dance instructor, before becoming a sheet metal worker for 16 years and then a carpenter, doing floor installation.

Charlie and the love of his life, Carrie Ann Andel were married Dec. 30, 1989, at Lombard, Ill. The parents of two sons, Travis and Jesse, they would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary later this year.

After moving to Marietta, Charlie operated his own flooring installation company, until he discovered his true passion, driving a truck in the Oklahoma oil fields.

Of Lutheran faith, Charlie was a member of the Ardmore Elks Lodge and had served as Exalted Ruler.

After a valiant battle with cancer, Charlie passed away at Ardmore Mercy Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at the age of 61 years, 5 months, and 17 days.

A devoted father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Charlie is survived by his beloved wife, Carrie Manteufel of the home; two sons and their wives, Travis and Allison Manteufel and Jesse and Darla Manteufel; his father, Charles Manteufel, Sr.; a sister, Lee-Anne Manzone; grandchildren, Zion Seale, Brennen Horton, Brooke Horton, Paige Manteufel, Cole Manteufel and great-granddaughter, Ashley Seale; brothers-in-law, George and Phillip Andel; sisters-in-law, Kat Bartling and Todd Jessen, and Kathy Chmielewski and husband, Adam; nephews, Peter Manzone and wife, Breanna and Trevor Jessen; nieces, Jessica Tipton, husband, Richard, Moriah Whitner, husband, Chris, Katrina Manzone, Bridgette Andel, and Kylie Chmielewski; also great-nieces and nephews, McKenna Tipton, Emersyn Tipton, Kadence Nichols, Bryar Nichols, Blazej Cichosz, Kaja Cichosz, Cameron Manzone, Chiara Manzone and Everett Manzone.

Charlie was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Beth-Anne and LeRoy Scholten; his step-mother, Linda Manteufel, his brothers, Jeffery and Christopher Manteufel.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Foundation, PO Box 258856, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73125-9935 or online at www.oufounddation.org/OnlineGivingweb.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory.