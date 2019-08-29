MIAMI — The wave of the future has arrived in Miami.

An EV charging station, thought to be the first one locally, is up and running at the Holiday Inn Express, 509 Henley Street.

“It’s just an experiment to see if we can draw some business,” said general manager Kacy Chance.

A Level 2 station is located on the west side of the building and can have a 100-mile battery charged in between four and five hours as opposed to a Level 1 charging station that can take between 17 and 25 hours.

Two cars can charge simultaneously here.

“We’ve had a few people call to see if we had one,” Chance said.

It’s been a soft rollout.

“We’ve been waiting until its finished before we started advertising it on our website,” she said.

Using a mobile app, drivers can find EV charging station locations and it lets them know which spots are available.

Drivers also can receive updates on their charging status, find out what the fees are and even get into a virtual line at busy locations.

“There are about a million electric vehicles on the road and they expect within the next three years for that to be three million or more,” said Angel Wood of the Holiday Inn Express. “They are trying to turn electricity into the main fuel source instead of gasoline because, of course, its cleaner than a combustion engine and you don’t have to make fuel stops as long as you have a charged battery.”

It’s not required that a driver stay at the motel, Chance said.

“I am glad they are doing that, because that’s the way gas stations were back when they invented cars: there weren’t that many around,” Miami city manager Dean Kruithof said. “Back then, there weren’t that many service stations and now they are everywhere. I think very soon, you will have these charging stations everywhere.”

Kruithof said the City of Miami has just received approval from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to locate a station at the Miami Travel Information Center.

He said those should be installed in the next few weeks.

It’s also anticipated that there will be an additional charging station downtown on the parking lot west of the Coleman Theatre.

“We are waiting for the state to get all of the installation to be taken care of,” Kruithof said, noting that there should be an item on the Sept. 17 city council meeting to approve the downtown location.

“I would imagine we would have them up and running by October,” he said.