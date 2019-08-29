MIAMI —Kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend with the 56th Annual Ottawa Powwow and Celebration Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at the Adawe Indian Park, 11400 S. 613 Road, five miles east and a mile south of Miami.

This Labor Day weekend powwow will include a variety of activities, such as gourd, war and stomp dancing, along with other social dances and more.

Hosted by the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma, the Ottawa Powwow and Celebration is a family-friendly event and continues the tradition of holding no-contest dancing, offering participants ample opportunity to have fun, relax, and dance. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are really excited. We have this at the same time every year…over the Labor Day weekend. It’s not a competition powwow, like a lot of the powwows around here are. It’s just a time to celebrate our culture and family and heritage and just enjoy the ceremonies with the dancing and regalia,” said Chief Ethel Cook.

“We do have a new powwow committee that has taken over this year and they are going to try to have more features at the powwow, including new food as well as Native American homemade jewelry and crafts. So this is an exciting year and we are looking forward to a good turnout.” she said.

Ottawa tribal members will also perform the turkey dance after demonstrating how to play a traditional hand game. Other highlights will include the fierce Indian Junior Olympics as well as lots of singing.

The public is welcome to sample authentic Indian cuisine from the concessions and to purchase handcrafted gifts and artwork from Indian traders on site. Adawe Indian Park also offers camping space and RV electrical hook-ups.

The schedule includes:

Friday, Aug. 30 – 6 p.m. Gourd Dance, 9 p.m. Stomp Dance and Social Dances.

Saturday, Aug. 31 – 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Ottawa Tribal Language Activity (tribal building), 6 p.m. Gourd Dance, 8 p.m. Inter-tribal War Dance followed by a Stomp Dance.

Sunday, Sep. 3 – 9 a.m. Indian Junior Olympics (0 – 12-years-old), 3 p.m. Ottawa Tribal Language Activity (tribal building), 6 p.m. Gourd Dance, 8 p.m. Inter-tribal War Dance followed by a Stomp dance.

Head Singer is Ducky Anquoe, Head Lady Dancer Claudia Little Axe, Powwow Princess Laraine Ulrey, Head Gourd Dancer Bradley Dick, Head Little Boy Jaxson “Biscuit” Jim, Head Little Girl Elaina Shields, Head Man Dancer Joe Bointy, Arena Director Dude Blalock, and Master of Ceremonies Bruce Martin.

For more information, call 918-540-1536, e-mail adawe.oto@gmail.com or log onto www.ottawatribe.org