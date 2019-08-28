Additional information

WYANDOTTE — The cleanup continues at Wyandotte Public Schools.

In May, there was damage in buildings from the flooding caused by high levels of water on Grand Lake, which is right behind WPS buildings on the west.

Now the district has had to deal with more damage caused by torrential rains and high winds Monday, Aug. 26.

“We just got through taking care of one flood situation and now we are doing some other things,” Wyandotte superintendent Troy Gray said. “The most important thing is no one is hurt. We have other things going on in our community. That is our biggest concern.”

The damage estimate for this round is about $50,000, Gray said.

In May, the district sustained about $273,000 in damages when two classrooms were flooded and all contents lost, its server room flooded and all servers and multiple switches were destroyed and multiple heat and air units were affected.

There was 47 inches of water in the maintenance building.

“A week or so prior to the flood, we had a power surge during a lightning and hair storm and lost over $35,000 in heat and air units,” Gray said.

Monday’s storm left ceiling damage and water in the elementary school — where there are approximately 400 students — and band room because of central air conditioning units being blown off their mounts.

“Those are all very fixable,” said Gray. “Our goal is to get a restoration team in here and get moving fast because we’ve got to get our kids back in school so they can have some electricity, a hot lunch and get back into some normalcy.”

That process has already started, drying out the waterlogged buildings and a new roof was placed on the Pre-K building Tuesday night, Gray said.

Gray anticipated having the school back open Thursday.

“We have a plan if we need to relocate our first and second grade,” he said.

The 2019-2020 school year had only started Aug. 15.

“Our insurance carrier, OSIG, and Bomford Couch have been amazing to work with,” Gray said.

The National Weather Service office in Tulsa said that the damage was caused by straight-line winds between 60 and 65 miles per hour.

NWS radars detected no tornadoes, a meteorologist said.

Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative reported as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there were still 920 customers without power in Ottawa County and 768 in Delaware County, where the Grove area was hit hard.

“We have had some people with major damage. I know of one house that is a loss and REC has said we will be without power for two or three days,” Gray said.

“The fortunate thing with the flood thing was it was in the summer and we didn’t have kids here,” Gray said. “Yes it was an inconvenience to not have Internet, lose a lot of things and have to deal with restoration and rebuilding, but now this affects our students.

“Everything was running smooth – this is just a small setback,” Gray said. “We will work through it. It’s a pretty resilient and supportive community.”

Ottawa County Emergency Management director Chad Holcomb reports he had seen four structures destroyed and three more with substantial damage in initial inspections.

There also is considerable tree damage, especially around Wyandotte and the Twin Bridges area.

In Miami, there was very little damage.

There were power outages reported in the northeast and northwest parts of town, but all were restored with just a few isolated areas, Miami city manager Dean Kruithof said.