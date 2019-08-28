HENNESSEY — Eight Prague players got in the hit column Tuesday in a 14-1 victory over Hennessey.

Compiling two hits were Diana Manning, Beth Denney, Adisyn Auld and Demi Manning. Denney tripled and drove in two runs. Auld, who also doubled, scored three runs.

Tessa Cooper posted a 2-run double.

Prague compiled 12 hits while Denney earned the pitching win with a six-inning four-hitter. Denney registered eight strikeouts and walked two.

Prague, 9-3, posted four walks and benefited from five Hennessey errors.

The Red Devils had two errors and Hennessey’s first-inning run was unearned.

Prague will compete in the 66 Conference Tournament Thursday and Saturday. Prague will oppose Seminole at 1:30 Thursday at Chandler.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.