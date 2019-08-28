MIAMI — Memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for the use of city facilities for sports and recreation activities need to be reworked and updated, Chuck McKibben told members of the Miami city council.

“It’s that time of year when we start going through our MOUs to get them updated and signed,” McKibben, recreation coordinator with the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. “After looking at them, there are a few things we would like to change. The first thing is that the season has until now been recognized as a full fiscal year from July 1 through June 30 each year. We would like to change that to the dates of the actual playing season (opening to close).”

He said the second item would be to add language to the MOU that permits the city and its authorized users to use the appliances left on site at the complex by the leagues and concession operators after their season is over.

“This would give the league the option to remove their equipment if they don’t want it used,” McKibben said. “However, if they choose to leave it the city would not be held responsible for any damages.”

And the third item McKibben requested to be updated was regarding event scheduling. “Scheduling tournaments for one sport during another sports’ actual season is something we try to avoid. But adding black out dates so the Parks Department has time to get the fields tournament-ready would help. I would like to see the day before and the day after a tournament blacked out.”

McKibben also reported that a new flag football league has been established here by the Youth Athletic Development Foundation (YADF) with Bryon Machado as the main contact. According to McKibben, Machado assured him that the new league would not be in direct competition with the already established league. And the YADF will also be sharing the soccer complex and Machado has met with the soccer league president.

It was also reported that the YADF is going to be taking over the local youth basketball program and that the city would not be asked or required to fund anything, although the YADF is requesting the use of the city facilities for practices and games, which, according to McKibben, has been reviewed and recommended for approval by the CVB.

Council members voted to approve the changes and the YADF’s use of city facilities.

In another city sports related item, McKibben requested an update to the recreational field rental agreement.

“As we continue to grow and more outside event coordinators are wanting to use our facilities, I have done a lot of research about how other cities charge for the use of their facilities. The average grounds fee is $125/field/day plus $20/hour for the use of lights (with someone having to keep tabs on the total hours used). We are suggesting charging $150/day/field and that would take care of the costs of the lights as well, which makes it less complicated,” McKibben said.

In addition, McKibben said they would like to see the language regarding payment, which now says is due 14 days before the event, changed to 50 percent being due three days prior to the event, with the remainder due by 5 p.m. the day after the event ends.

And he said they would also like the language regarding decisions about weather conditions changed so that basically any city official that is on duty or notices that weather is threatening has the right to postpone or shut down an event for public safety. This is because there have been issues in the past where weather was a danger and it wasn’t clear who had the authority to call an event off to keep players and the public safe.

Mayor Rudy Schultz said he would be more comfortable if the entire amount is required before the event so that there are no issues of collecting after the event, because that has been an issue in the past. “We could do what you are recommending until we get burned by doing it like that, and then we would need to revisit it.”

The council voted unanimously to approve the proposed changes to the recreational field rental agreement.