Timothy “Pa” Joseph Lawrence, 77, resident of Shawnee, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

He was born to Phillip and Thelma Marie (Theriot) Lawrence in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 25, 1941.

Timothy was raised in San Antonio and later in Fort Smith Arkansas where he graduated from Ft. Smith High School.

He joined the US Army in 1960 and served in Texas, Korea, Alaska, Vietnam, Germany, and many other places before settling in the Shawnee area for the last 24 years. In Vietnam, he was a helicopter mechanic and Technical Inspector leading to his nicknames TI Tim, the Snake Doctor (working on Cobra helicopters) and Chief Surgeon. He was a FAA certified Power Plant Mechanic.

Timothy married Connie Tedder on June 25, 1976, in Poteau, Oklahoma.

After 24 years of service in the US Army, Timothy retired. Retiring from the Army didn’t stop his drive for public service. His next career was in the Civil Service at Tinker AFB as a contracting officer where he again retired after 17 years. A firm believer in higher education, Timothy received his Master’s degree from Central State University in 1990. Timothy was not ready to stop giving so he taught school for a year in Alene, a year at East Central in Tulsa and substituted in the Shawnee area. Timothy loved Christmas time and routinely volunteered as a Santa Clause at malls and various other children functions, again showing his love for all children.

Timothy was a devout Catholic, always insisting on fish for Friday meals. Two years ago he began attending the Blackburn Chapel with his daughter and grandson, ultimately becoming a member. Timothy was a 32 Degree Scottish Rite Master Mason and Member of Tecumseh Lodge 69. Timothy enjoyed sketching, writing poetry, wood working and riding his 3 wheel Can Am Motorcycle around town. He loved going to his grandchildren’s baseball games. This is where Timothy was given the name “PA” and was known by family and friends as Pa! Timothy’s passion was his family. Timothy was known as a hero not only in his military life but by his family. Anyone that knew Timothy knows he was a unique character and always up to something. He never met a stranger and would talk to anyone and everyone sometimes for hours! Pa was the one in the family that gave unconditional love to all of us.

Timothy was preceded in death by his two brothers, John and Tom Lawrence; parents, Marie and Jay McAlpin.

Timothy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Connie Lawrence; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Jerry Ford of Poteau; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Abel and Sandy Lawrence of Ft Smith, Arkansas, and Larry and Neomi Lawrence of Houston, Texas; 3 daughters, Lisa and Michael Dunkwu of Midwest City; Deborah Lowry and Kenny Deck of Midwest City; and Teresa Wolfe of Dale; one son, Edgar King of Shawnee; 14 grandchildren, Jerame, Joseph, Christopher, Nathan, Benjamin, Daniel, Joshua, Derek, Justin, Amanda, Alisha, Angel, Micheal and Kenny; 14 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, and continue through service time. Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Larry Sparks officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at Ft. Smith National Cemetery in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

