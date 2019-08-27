Tecumseh Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are still investigating the death of 42-year-old Genia Wright, who was killed in a hit-and-run the morning of Aug 8.

According to Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney, police are following leads in their investigation.

Kidney said at 6:20 a.m., Tecumseh police responded to a call regarding a woman walking in the middle of the street in the area of U.S. 177 between Highland and Broadway Extension.

In the time it took officers to respond to the call Wright was hit by a car and found dead on the scene Kidney said.

The car left the scene, Kidney said, but police have located the vehicle and have interviewed the driver.

Kidney said it's possible the vehicle located was the second car to hit Wright.

According to witnesses, Kidney said, there may have been a light colored truck that initially hit Wright. Police are speaking to a new person of interest and Kidney said officers are seeing where this new lead takes them in their investigation.

According to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth, prior to the accident and in response to a call about a suspicious person, Wright was picked up around 1:20 a.m. that morning by the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office.

Booth said when the deputy arrived, Wright claimed to have family in Tecumseh, so the deputy took her to the Love's gas station and bought her breakfast.

The deputy encouraged her to go to a shelter, but Wright said she'd stay and wait for her family until it was light outside, Booth said.

Wright was from the Enid area, Kidney said, but had ties to Pottawatomie County.

Check back for updates.