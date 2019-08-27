DALE—The Dale Lady Pirates cruised to a 16-1 win over the visiting Watonga Lady eagles, Monday. The Lady Pirates scored sixteen runs on 14 hits and took advantage of two Lady Eagle miscues.

Dale pitcher Danyn Lang set the tone early, striking out the side in the top of the first inning. The Lady Pirates then cranked up some heat in the bottom half of the inning, scoring 12 runs and pounded 11 hits in the frame.

Lang led off with a walk and subbed out with courtesy runner Eliah Landreth. Didn’t take long for the run to come across, as two-hole hitter Emmie Idleman hit an RBI single to center. Dale then scored on three consecutive batters on three consecutive RBI singles. Addie Bell, Chayse Caram, and Jalynn Haley’s scoring singles increased the lead to 4-0.

Dale was just getting started.

The Lady Pirates scored eight more runs beginning with a scoring single by Sam Hartman. Lang then helped her own cause with a two-run triple down the left field line. Idleman hit another single, driving in her second run of the inning, as did Bell. Haley ripped a scoring triple to right center and Anna Hester concluded the dale scoring with a single to left center.

Lang had another three up- three down inning in the second, but the Dale bats slowed way down in the bottom half, scoring just two to make the count 14-0.

Watonga got on the board with an infield single by pitcher Emma Hussey to cut the Dale lead to 14-1.

The Lady Pirates tacked on two more runs in the third and ended the game early by forcing three quick outs in Watonga’s top half of the fourth.

Makenzy Herman hit a two-run double to scores the Lady Pirates final two runs in that third inning.

With the win, Dale improves to 6-2 on the season and will travel to face Wellston, today.