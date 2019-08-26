A number of my readers told me they liked my last column about cats. The problem is that it was really about two overmedicated and cranky seniors as they encountered Colombia. But, okay, there were photos of cat statues.

So I begin this column with a picture of cats looming over the Reykjavik skyline. A local artist came up with a saying and pictures to go with it—“Cats rule the town.” It is available as a post card, a puzzle, a fridge magnet and a t-shirt.

Not that I saw many cats in Reykjavik. But there are plenty of tourists: three million a year visit this country of about 350,000 citizens. I think the cat images are for us.

I hope you liked the picture, Dear Readers; the rest of this column will have nothing to do with cats.

Iceland is perfectly set up for American and English tourists. Everyone seems to speak English, signs are in English, and every retailer from expensive Nordic sweater stores down to hot dog vendors has a portable credit card reader. The card never leaves your hand. You don’t need to carry local currency.

The hot dogs, by the way, are delicious, with a sort of pickle mustard on them, probably a legacy of the small, but lengthy American military presence on the island. Except for a coast guard to rescue folks and keep unwanted fishing trawlers from trespassing within their 200-mile territorial waters, Iceland has no military. They are proud to have hosted the meeting between President Reagan and Premier Gorbachev that supposedly “ended the Cold War.”

On a lower level, it was entirely appropriate that the two leaders meet in Iceland, since the Eurasian and American continental tectonic plates meet in Iceland. Geysers, sulfurous pools, thermal hotspots, warm water spas and a history of volcanic eruptions are the result. With water surrounding and glaciers in the mountains, there are waterfalls, snow melt, whales, and many birds to see. Go north and you may be entitled to a certificate affirming that you have visited the Arctic Circle (66 degrees plus latitude).

Much of the growth of Iceland occurred after World War II, with the onset of full independence. Apart from exporting fish and aluminum, and the possibility of exporting energy from its untapped thermal hotspots, the country is quite set up for tourists. Every island my son and I visited—even the one with only five year-round inhabitants—had at least a combination cafe-post office-and-souvenir shop.

Maybe as a way to cope with increasing numbers of tourists, guides and artists seem to have developed both tolerance and good humor, although we got some disapproving stares when we jaywalked. Admitting that they have few trees, a planted grove would be pointed out as a “forest.” Then the guide would add, “If you’re lost in an Iceland forest, just stand up!”

In tramping the islands, in search of the perfect photograph of a Puffin, we would be warned to remember that “Iceland level” usually means very uneven turf. Please remember that the small horses with long manes are horses, not ponies. The sheep can appear calm, but have an uncertain temperament. Arctic terns will dive on you unless you carry this stick with a colored flag above your head. And don’t bother the Eider Ducks, please, since their down, when harvested, brings $1600 per kilo.

Since we were a small, somewhat elderly “Road Scholar” group, these admonishments were delivered humorously, trusting that reason ruled under our thinning hair.

Still, I wanted an Experience, so I set out alone on a road that skirted the Arctic edge of Grimsey Island. Green hills and fields, and it was an island, so how could I get lost? I didn’t. But as soon as I started the long way back, the fog rolled in. I could see my way, even though it was obviously a road less driven. Muddy ruts, lined with tall, dripping grass. Birds and horses were blurred shapes in the fog. I almost wept with joy when three black sheep decided to stare at me from the side of the road rather than trot away. A photo!

No Transcendental Thoughts worthy of Henry David Thoreau. I was only aware of sweat, wetness and aches. Would I ever be able to recollect my hike with any degree of tranquility?

Back on the ship, after a big lunch, we were offered the opportunity of jumping into the “polar waters.” Knowing that I would probably cramp up from armpits to toes, I declined. Challenged by my meal mates, I declared that I was “comfortable in my manhood.” I didn’t think it was that funny.

My son jumped in. After all he had not taken the epic trek with me and ate a moderate lunch. Later he told me the water temperature was in the 50s. My reasoned prudence was undermined by global warming.

Should’ve known, since the only glacier we saw up close was shrinking. A plaque was recently placed at the site of a “dead” glacier.

I remember the signs in the hotel in Reykjavik. In a bathroom cleverly inserted in a corner of our room, a sign: “It may be small, but it still functions. The bathroom that is....” Ouch. The sign over the door to a small balcony suggested we were there at the wrong time of year: we needed to come back in the Fall to see the Northern Lights. Nonetheless, we had an excellent view of paint drying on a fishing trawler in dry dock.

And where else can you find a museum dedicated to punk music under a street in a converted WC? Or a local artist who created Maoist-style propaganda posters, one showing a beaming Chinese soldier guarding the White House? Or a wood sculpture of 150 ravens trapped in a snow bank who are beginning to entertain strange ideas, according to the words around the frame? And out front of the major Lutheran cathedral, a statue—not of Luther or a Reformation martyr—no, it’s Leif Erickson, a gift from the American people in 1930, in appreciation for his being the first European to land on our continent—Vineland, later renamed Newfoundland.

I felt very much at home, perhaps because my genetic makeup matches the average Icelander’s: half Norse, half Scots-Irish. It turns out the Viking settlers liked to stop off in the British isles to pick up their womenfolk.

Bill Hagen is a retired OBU professor. He lives in Shawnee with his cat. Contact him at billha47@hotmail.com.