SEMINOLE — Situated in the southeast corner of Seminole’s football confines is the scoreboard –with Chieftain Stadium headlining the upper portion and Mike Snyder Field adorning the bottom portion.

On the northern end of the field is a sign with several catch phases, including “The Home of Champions.”

That’s been true since Snyder became Seminole’s head football coach in 1980. Snyder and coaching success are synonymous— a 1986 state championship and five state runner-up finishes (1989, 1993, 2000, 2001 and 2002).

How’s this for a brilliant Chieftain career record? Entering his 40th year at the helm, Snyder has a Chieftain career mark of 361-117 and 12 district crowns.

And the state’s coaching legend is still going strong. After a 3-7 mark in 2016, just his third-ever losing season, Snyder rebounded for 8-4 and 8-3 campaigns.

His upcoming squad lost 14 seniors, but the Chieftains were still selected by District 3A-3 coaches to finish second behind Lincoln Christian.

Any talk of Seminole’s outlook must begin with senior running back Cameron Gunville, a starter since his freshman campaign. Last year, Gunville produced over 2,000 rushing yards following a 978-yard output as a freshman, despite missing 2 ½ games with an injury.

“He is a great downhill, east-west runner and, with the plays we have, we must take advantage of that,” Snyder said. “He can also catch the ball really well and has the ability to find holes.”

Although Gunville has yet to receive a Division 1 offer, Snyder doesn’t mince words when assessing his talent. “I think Cameron is as good a running back as anyone in the state. He had a good OSU camp. This could be a breakout season for him.”

Gunville has five good up-front reasons why he could enjoy a banner statistical season. Returning offensive starters are left tackle Jay Scott, center Luke Weick, right guard Terry Walker, tight end Carson Taylor and receiver Sabion Battles.

Three returning defensive starters dot the defensive side in tackle Stephen Johnson, inside linebacker Thunder Lena and safety Hunter Wurtz.

Junior lineman Amauyn Conley, who tore his ACL in the spring, hopes to be a force for Snyder.

“We have to find another inside linebacker and two outside linebackers. That’s the key to our defense,” Snyder said.

Snyder lost two-year starting quarterback Cade Hammond, who amassed 1,200-plus passing yards in 2017 and 1,400 yards in 2018.

Vying for 2019 QB responsibilities are Wurtz, a senior, and sophomore Brendan Rodriguez.

Both run the ball well,” Snyder said. “Both of these guys need to understand the passing game.”

Junior Easton Wurtz will supply help at a receiver slot.

Seminole’s first scrimmage was against Metro Christian after the football section went to press. The Chieftains will also scrimmage Aug. 29 at Holdenville before opening the campaign Sept. 6 at Harrah.

Notes:

• Snyder’s coaching staff is made up of offensive coordinator Shawn Snyder, defensive coordinator Blake Johnson, Wade Rigney, Shane Stanfill, Brian McAlvain, Keaton Hernandez, Thomas Bare and newcomers Royce Street and Kade Davis.

• After going 5-2 in District 3A-3 last season and tying Checotah for fourth place, Seminole was defeated 34-13 by Berryhill in the first round of the playoffs.