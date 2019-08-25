Home going services for Louise (Wates) Richardson were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church located at 3084 Mt. Pleasant Rd, Ardmore with Pastor Kirk Rushing officiating. Committal services followed in the Calvary Cemetery in rural Carter County. Assisting as pallbearers were Christopher Williams, Andrew Williams, Dominic Williams, Kevin Freeman, Marlon Gordon and Jonathan Williams. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Brother Joseph Herbert, Brother Walker, Brother Gerald Ford and deacons of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Mrs. Richardson’s family and friends served as flower bearers. A wake service was held on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Professional services have been entrusted to Tishomingo Funeral Home in Tishomingo.

Louise left this earthly life and stepped into Heaven on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore, at the age of 91 years, 10 months and 21 days.

Louise was born on Sept. 29, 1927, in Berwyn (Gene Autry), to loving parents, the late Leonard Wates and Nora (Roberts) Wates.

Louise was baptized at Calvary Church in Gene Autry and later became a member and united with Mount Pleasant Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Kirk Rushing.

Louise grew up in Gene Autry and attended and graduated high school in Berwyn. She worked at the restaurant at the Ardmore Air Park and later became a healthcare assistant and had a long career in healthcare.

In her early years, Louise enjoyed playing basketball, especially with her family members.

Louise leaves to celebrate and cherish her home going: son, Jonathan Williams of Springer; daughters, Jackie Wates of Los Angeles, Terri Funches and husband, Walter of Oklahoma City; brothers, James Wates of Ardmore, Leonard Wates of Ardmore; sister, Shirley Wates of Ardmore; grandsons, Jamil Pugh, Walter, Jr., Christopher Williams, Andrew Williams and Dominic Williams; granddaughters, Kimberly Carter, Felicia Williams, Detra Williams, Lauren Funches; and great-grandson, Jovan Harris. Special nieces, Elaine Carr and husband, Terry, Phyllis Freeman and June Freeman.

Louise also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Louise was welcomed into Heaven by husband, Thomas Richardson; father, Leonard Wates, mother, Nora (Roberts) Wates; sons, James Williams and Levi Williams; brothers, Luther, Junior, Willie B., Otis and Olenn; and sisters, Claudia Johnson, Freddie Mae, Evelyn Freeman; and grandson, James Walter Williams, Jr.