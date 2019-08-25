Marietta

Monica Le Anna Reed, 68, Ardmore, Evaluated Individuals with DHS, passed away Aug. 18, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel. (Flanagan-Watts)

Sulphur

Carson M. Hollis, 83, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Sulphur Untied Methodist Church. (DeArman)

Tishomingo

Marion Franklin Norton, 80, Construction, passed away Aug. 22, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, at Reagan Community Center. Interment to follow at Troy Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)