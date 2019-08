Lachelle and Paul Blain announce the birth of their son, Monte Jax Blain, born on June 12, 2019, at 12:17 p.m. in Manhattan, Kansas.

He is the grandson of Janiece Blain and the late Monte Blain. His other grandparents are Marykay and Richard Hobson, Owazkie, Kansas, and Mary Louise and Tommy Dillon of Manhattan.

He has two brothers, Dillon and Logan.