The VA and Seminole Nation of Oklahoma are hosting their Presumptive Conditions Campaign Event Thursday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seminole State College.

The event is free and lunch will be provided.

The event focuses on identifying and assisting veterans across Seminole Nation of Oklahoma who may have presumptive disabilities and are eligible for a VA pension claim.

A presumptive disability is a condition that VA presumes are related to military service, although the condition may first appear after discharge from the military. These conditions may qualify for VA compensation payments.

For more information contact Mary Culley VA Tribal Government Relations Specialist at (405) 626-3425 or Galen Greenwalt Director at Veterans Affairs Department of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma at (405) 234-5242.