Orra Lee (Laster) Bovee passed away on Aug. 12, 2019, in Traverse City, where she had lived for over 40 years.

Orra Lee was born in Asher, Oklahoma, on Aug. 10, 1922, to F.T. and Desrah G. (Lynn) Laster.

She was graduated from Shawnee High School in 1940. Orra Lee loved attending class reunions and supporting Pottawatomie County History Museum.

Orra Lee married her high school sweetheart on Sept. 1, 1940, in Seminole. Kenneth passed away Oct. 4, 2004. They had been married 64 years.

Orra Lee was active in the Zonta Club of Traverse City and will be missed by many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Bovee; daughter, Janice Bovee Harris; and granddaughter, Kelly Vaughn. Also preceding her in death were her parents, F.T. and Desrah G. (Lynn) Laster; sisters, Rozella (Laster) Stigler, Chlorene Laster and Lucille (Laster) Brinley; brothers, John Lynn Laster and Charles Calvin Laster.

Orra Lee is survived by daughter, Glenda (Bovee) Vaughn (James), of Shawnee; son, Kenneth T. (Terry) Bovee, of Leland; granddaughters, Kathy (Vaughn) Murphy (Kevin), of Oklahoma City, Kimberly (Vaughn) Crain (Rick), of Shawnee, and Kelly (Harris) Downum (Greg), of Gunnison, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Samantha Crain, of Norman, Rickey Lee Crain, of Shawnee, Rowan, Finley and Campbell Downum, of Gunnison, Colorado; and a great-great-granddaughter, Paisyn Grace Crain, of Shawnee.

Private services will be held with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Shawnee.