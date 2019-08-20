OBU welcomed more than 520 students to campus Saturday, Aug. 17, for the University’s annual Move-In Day. Current students, faculty and staff greeted a class of 451 first-time freshmen and 70 transfer students to campus.

Move-in day is a beloved tradition on Bison Hill, a time where the OBU family shows the highest levels of hospitality to new students and their families. Cars pull up in front of the residence halls, then are greeted by a sea of Welcome Week Workers, also known as “Tri-W’s” (pronounced “Tri-Dubs”). They excitedly greet the new students, while cheering, clapping and gently shaking their vehicles as a show of love and support. Then, groups of Tri-W’s unload and carry the new students’ belongings away to their rooms, taking only seconds or minutes to do so. This tradition of care and service makes Move-In Day at OBU a memorable experience for all involved.

The Move-In Day event kicks off OBU’s Welcome Week, where students become acquainted with the University’s traditions, make new friendships and participate in fun activities ahead of the fall semester. Students make connections with each other and their group leaders in small groups, work in the community during Serve Shawnee, learn the school chant “Ka-Rip” and compete with each other to see who has the most Bison Spirit. They also receive and wear the OBU “Beanie,” and green and gold hat with a century-long tradition on Bison Hill.

On Tuesday evening, they will participate in “The Walk,” a cherished tradition where students walk together to Raley Chapel, mirroring the walk they will take in four years as they journey to the chapel for graduation. Students will also participate in a Fall Challenge chapel series, enjoy meeting members of the community as churches and businesses greet them on the Oval during Spotlight on Shawnee, enjoy late-night festivities at the Recreation and Wellness Center, and ultimately enjoy a back-to-school carnival on the chapel lawn on Saturday night.