RIPLEY— Sparked by a route-going four-hitter by Danyn Lang, Dale captured the Ripley Tournament championship with a 6-1 win over Amber-Pocasset Saturday.

Lang didn’t give up an earned run, walked four and chalked up eight strikeouts.

Offensively, Dale combined six hits with six walks, two by Lang.

Anna Hester doubled and singled, as did Addie Bell. Bell was the RBI leader with three.

Emmie Idelman and Hester scored twice.

Dale upped its record to 5-1 with a 13-0 trouncing of host Watonga Monday.

Bell earned the pitching win after allowing just two hits and fanning six in five innings. Hester whiffed two in one inning of work.

Bell tripled and doubled. Also doubling for the victors were Sam Hartman, Chase Caram, Maddie Conley and Idelman. Idelman also had a sacrifice fly.

Dale will be home against Washington at 5 p.m. today.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.