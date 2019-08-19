MIAMI — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College recently launched an updated version of its college mobile app in time for the Fall 2019 semester.

Incoming freshmen who attended Camp Row got a first look at the app to streamline their Freshman Year Experience campus orientation.

Found in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store, the new version of the mobile app not only provides improved performance on various platforms, but also introduces a fresh news feed and layout, a revised notifications module, as well as updated information for the new school year.

“The NEO app is a powerful and intuitive collaborative learning, teaching, and communication tool,” said Dustin Grover, Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs at NEO. “We’re using this technology to reach students in a more comprehensive way, on devices they most prefer, their phones, to empower their on-boarding in the first year of college. We’re excited to quite literally put all the tools they need to succeed at their fingertips.”

The app features user experiences for both new and returning students to allow them to access an interactive campus map, learn about college news and upcoming events, check class cancellations, find faculty and staff contact information, and communicate with classmates.

The app also gives students an easy way to check their campus email, login to the college’s online learning platform, connect to library services, and request transcripts.

Matt Westphal, IT Director at NEO, explained that the new tool offers everyone in the college community the opportunity to stay informed, stay connected, and stay safe as they pursue their academic goals.

“One of the important features we really like is fast and easy access to NEO’s Department of Public Safety,” he said. “In the top-right corner of the home screen is a blue and white shield that allows users to call campus security directly from within the app. With just three quick touches, a user can go from their home screen to calling an officer in an emergency situation,”

With a user friendly and easy to navigate interface, the updated NEO app also provides users with links to NEO Athletics, the student union bookstore, the college tutoring center, the office of Financial Aid and NEO Dining.

This connectivity enables students, instructors, alumni, parents and community members to access information, learn about campus services, and easily connect with the college’s social media accounts and channels.

Additional user experiences, academic functions, and learning tools are expected to be rolled-out in the coming months.

For more information about the new app, contact the NEO IT Helpdesk by visiting the second floor of the Library-Administration Building or call 918-540-6253.