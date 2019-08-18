When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, the bulk of agenda items are focused on either rezone requests or budget amendments.

Rezones

Four rezone requests are set to go before city commissioners, according to the agenda.

They are:

• Public hearing and consideration of an ordinance to rezone property located at 1510 N. Elm Ave. from A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential District) for the purpose of a single-family home. The applicant is Dale Wiginton. The property does not meet the dimensional standards of a property zoned A-1. The 2005 Comprehensive Plan states the area’s intended use should be residential.

• Public hearing and consideration of an ordinance to rezone property at 3914 N. Kickapoo Ave. from R-1 (Single-Family Residential District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District) that applicant Margaret Davis has filed for the intended use as a shopping strip center. The subject site is 0.73 acres and abuts the Amended Plat of the College View Addition and the Northcreek Manor. Highway Commercial has become a commonplace district in this area. The 2005 Comprehensive Plan states this area’s intended use should be commercial/residential.

• Public hearing and consideration of an ordinance to rezone property at 1601 N. Kickapoo Ave. from C-1 (Neighborhood Commercial District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District) applicant John Brown has requested in an attempt to make leasing vacant spaces easier by expanding the commercial uses available to the property.

• Public hearing and consideration of an ordinance to rezone property at 39405 W. MacArthur St. from RE (Residential Estate District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District) applicant Gregory Peck wants changed for the purpose of putting in a medical marijuana dispensary. The item was deferred by the Planning Commission to its Oct. 2 meeting.

The 2.58-acre site sits near Redeemer Lutheran Church, which has submitted a letter of opposition. A petition against the rezone request also has been submitted to the planning office. The document holds more than 100 signatures from residents in Shawnee and neighboring areas including Tecumseh, McLoud, Choctaw, Newalla, Earlsboro, Chandler, Meeker, Asher, Seminole, Sparks, Wanette and St. Louis.

Budget amendments

According to the agenda, a handful of amendments to particular funds are slated to be considered Monday. They are:

• Fund 001 General Fund — Reflects changes since the beginning of the fiscal year.

• Fund 106 Hotel/Motel Fund — Starting a budget for tourism.

• Fund 301 Capital Improvement Fund — To cover installation of LED lighting at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center.

• Fund 303 2018 Capital Improvement Fund — Reallocation of a budget to cover senior citizen center flooring, furniture and a new roof.

• Fund 706 Gifts and Contribution Fund — Budgeting of the recent $15,000 Arvest grant donation for the Senior Citizen Center flooring project.

In other business

The monthly sales tax and budget report are set to be presented to the board.

The only items set for the Municipal Authority and Airport Authority agendas are to approve the minutes from the last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.