By Bobbi Gaglia

Good morning, all.

I was thinking this morning about how many times I have looked for the paper on Sunday only to remember that I read the paper on Saturday. I kind of miss reading the paper on Sunday before church and then I wonder if anyone else does too.

Oh well, on to the “goings on” at the Shawnee Senior Center.

There was the first ever “Movie Day” last week and “Casablanca” was the movie selected by those who voted. Small crowd gathered in the Wood Room, but everyone seemed to enjoy the movie and stayed until the end so I’m going to say it was a success. There will be a list of movies to vote on for the next movie showing, so look for that, as this will become a regular event. Come see for yourself how the center enjoys popcorn and the big screen on “Movie Day.”

Now the big event for this week is a “Pizza Lunch” on Tuesday the 20th of August at 12:30 p.m. Come in, grab a slice of pizza, and enjoy visiting with the rest of the seniors while the Storytime Band warms up for their regular Tuesday and Thursday gig at 1 p.m. Stay and listen to some great country and western music, plus dancing if you’d like.

Our senior center has some of the best fitness classes around. Classes are free to anyone aged 55+ and are taught by experienced fitness instructors. I have mentioned them before and if you’ve taken a class or two you know them also. Sharon, Beth and our newest instructor, Darletta, are all certified instructors and teach a variety of classes.

Sharon, as many of you know, is the Tai Chi Instructor on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 until 9:30 in the morning. She also teaches the evening “30/30 Fitness” classes from 4 until 5 p.m. This is a fairly new class format and combines several elements for those exercise enthusiasts who like variety. The class starts with 30 minutes of Tai Chi, then transitions into a session of 10 to 15 minutes of aerobics, followed by 10-15 minutes of strength training using therapy bands with varying resistance levels. Sounds vigorous and it is but, as Sharon will remind you all the time, “It’s your body so listen to what it’s telling you. If you need to sit, do it, if you need to slow down, do it.” Classes are open to all so stop by and check it out for yourself.

Beth is the instructor for the Enhanced Fitness class, which is a low impact set of exercises with music to help get your body moving. This class meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings at 8:30 a.m. Darletta teaches a Tai Chi class in Prague, while Sharon also teaches in Asher. Watch for more information on these classes in next week’s “Happenings,” or call the senior center at 405-878-1528 for questions about our senior fitness program.

Remember there is no cost for any of our fitness classes.

Amy, our supervisor, is exploring additional funding resources in order to offer additional classes at both the senior center and the community center. She is also looking for qualified and experienced instructors who might be interested in volunteering, as this means more classes could be offered sooner. Stay tuned for updates.

If you are active and enjoy tennis but don’t want to get out in the heat, you should look into the “Pickleball” possibilities in the gym right to the west of the senior center. In case you’ve never heard of Pickleball (because I hadn’t), it’s kind of like a smaller version of tennis that you can play inside where it’s air conditioned, but with a paddle and whiffle ball. The gym is open for Pickleball on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 until 3 p.m. for all ages and the cost is just $2 per person. You can also play on Tuesday and Thursday evenings 6:15-8:30, or on Saturdays, 9 a.m. until 12:30 for only $3. It looks like fun and everyone seems to enjoy it, but you should come down and check it out for yourself.

I would also like to take this opportunity to remind you all that Amy, the center’s supervisor, can be heard every Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. chatting with “Mike in the Morning” on KGFF Radio (1450 AM and 100.5 FM). So check it out and hear for yourself what people in the know are talking about at the Shawnee Senior Center.

So take care, have a great week and, as always, see you at the center!