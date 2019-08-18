If there’s one good thing about surpassing goals in early in the season, it gives you plenty of time to chase others in front of you.

The Healdton Lady Bulldogs can scratch off one of those goals after this weekend.

At the Red Dirt Classic tournament in Central High, the Lady Bulldogs managed to grab three victories, bringing their overall record to 4-3 on the season.

Healdton won three games overall last year.

The tournament didn’t get off to the best of starts as Healdton was defeated 8-4 by Cyril Thursday night, with Brynli Tucker collecting two RBI’s with Ciera Patty and Lizzy Wolf each having one RBI.

Wolf took the loss against the Lady Pirates on the mound, throwing 2 1/3 innings. She allowed eight earned on eight hits with one strikeout and five walks.

Things got better later on Thursday as the Lady Bulldogs took down Rush Springs by a score of 9-2.

Healdton scored six runs in the first and three in the second to seal the game.

Courtney Doyal and Haleigh Veal each had an RBI in the game for Healdton.

Wolf got the win on the mound, throwing one inning. She allowed two earned runs on one hit with two strikeouts and four walks.

Ramsey Webb threw two innings in the game, allowing one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.

In the early game Friday, the Lady Bulldogs took down the Central High Lady Bronchos in a narrow game by a score of 6-5.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the second, Healdton took a 5-3 lead, before the Lady Bronchos tied the game in the third.

Healdton won the game with a run in the bottom of the third.

Kiki Jones led the way with three RBI’s in the game with Ciera Patty and Hannah Hoggard each collecting one RBI.

Webb got the win on the mound for Healdton, throwing three innings of work. She allowed one hit with two runs (0 earned) with four walks and two strikeouts.

Healdton was defeated by Velma-Alma on Saturday by a score of 6-0, before ending the tournament with a narrow 7-6 victory over Walters.

The Lady Bulldogs are back at home for a district contest against Frederick on Monday beginning at 5 p.m.