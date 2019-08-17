Shawnee Comic Con will bring comics, toys, art, vendors and more for a weekend of fun at Shawnee's Expo Center.

Comic Con will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Expo, 1700 W. Independence.

The first of its kind at the Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center, the Shawnee Comic Con will also include special displays for an entire weekend of fun.

There will be displays including amazing movie and comic-related vehicles, such as an on-screen Impala from the TV show Supernatural.

Visitors can also be entered for door prize raffles with the purchase of a ticket.

Tickets are $5 each day and children 8 and under get in free with a paid adult.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Shawnee-Comic-Con-239381646987738/