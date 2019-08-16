Tecumseh made the most of its scoring opportunities Thursday as it recorded victories over Byng, 4-0, and Ada, 10-2, at the Byng Tournament.

The Savages stranded just four runners against Byng and three runners against Ada.

Kylee Akehurst permitted six hits and fanned three against Byng. She walked two.

Emily Bingham and Gabi Jordan doubled to propel Tecumseh’s seven-hit attack.

Ayzia Shirey and Bristin Hayes collected two hits apiece. Hayes also stole three bases.

Against Ada, Tecumseh tallied five runs in the second en route to the five-inning run-rule game.

Emily Bingham headed the 12-hit attack with a triple and single. Also tripling were Taylor Frizzell and Lauren Taylor. Ayzia Shirey and Taylor finished with two hits apiece.

Pitching starter Katlyn Fleming, who went the first 3 1/3 innings, surrendered four hits and no runs. She whiffed three and walked three.

Akehurst went the final 1 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and three hits. She fanned two.

Tecumseh, 4-0, will collide with McAlester at 4:30 today in further tournament play.

Note: Compiled from staff reports.