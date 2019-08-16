OKLAHOMA CITY — Ottawa County was among four additional counties that were approved for public assistance following the flooding and severe weather that hit the area in May and June.

Gov. Kevin Stitt made the announcement Friday, Aug. 15.

The approval means federal funding is now available in Ottawa, Noble, Okmulgee and Tillman counties to assist municipalities, counties, rural electric cooperatives and the state with infrastructure repairs and eligible costs associated with responding to the flooding, severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds.

Previously Adair, Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harper, Jackson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Le Flore, Logan, Lincoln, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Osage, Okfuskee, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Roger Mills, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties had been approved for public assistance.

Damage assessments indicate the disaster caused more than $30 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

Individual Assistance has also been approved for individuals and business owners in 27 counties: Ottawa, Craig, Delaware, Alfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Creek, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Woods.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 was the deadline for Oklahomans to register for aid with FEMA if they sustained damage to their homes or businesses.

Statewide, there were 5,346 registered, according to FEMA. There were 193 registered in Ottawa County for housing assistance.